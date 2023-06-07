Organizers announce proceeds raised during 2023 Muddy River Marathon

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Four Heartland charities learned how much they will benefit from this year’s Muddy River Marathon held in downtown Cape Girardeau.

Organizers of the event said more than 500 people, from 20 states, ran the half marathon, marathon or participated with their pet for a one-mile dog walk on Saturday, April 29.

This year’s event also featured a block party after the races were over.

Like the past two years, the event not only draws in running enthusiasts, but also serves as fundraiser for local charities.

This year, a total $28,000 in raised proceeds have been designated for Green Bear, South Side Farms, The Aslinger Foundation and Graceful Opportunities. Each of the four charities received a check for $7,000.

The check presentation took place on Wednesday, June 7.

Organizers said the marathon has raised $45,000 for local non-profit organizations over the past two years. Brandon Hahs is the co-director of the Muddy River Marathon. He said this year’s race raised more money than past marathons and expects the event to raise even more money next year.

“We’ve continued to grow each year so the goal next year is definitely above 500 runners as we continue to grow this event in Cape Girardeau,” said Hahs. “The community participation this year was great. The number of volunteers who came back this year and said we want to do that again continues to go up. It’s just a phenomenal event for Cape Girardeau”

Hahs said they’re already planning for next year’s marathon. It is scheduled for the last Saturday in April, however, organizers have not yet set a date.

