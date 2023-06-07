Officers involved in high-speed chase in Caruthersville

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - An attempted traffic stop leads to a high-speed chase in Caruthersville on Tuesday, June 6.

According to Caruthersville Police, patrol officers noticed a driver traveling at a high rate of speed on Ward Avenue.

When officers tried to stop the vehicle, they said it sped off.

Officers followed and said the suspect vehicle reached speeds of over 80 miles per hour on Ward Ave.

When the suspect vehicle turned onto the interstate, heading toward Dyersburg, Tennessee, officers ended their chase, but notified police across the state line.

Dyersburg Police reportedly found the suspect vehicle within city limits.

It is not clear if the driver has been found.

