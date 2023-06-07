Neighborhood Roll Call with Cape Girardeau police returns June 7

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Residents are invited to meet with police officers, ask questions and learn about what’s going on it their community during the Neighborhood Roll Call.

The June dates and locations include:

June 7 - Lochinvar and Castle

June 14 - Chateau and Cordova

June 21 - Amethyst and Middle

June 28 - Marvin and David

According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department, the roll calls typically begin at 7 p.m. and last about 30 minutes.

New this year, police say they’re teaming up with the Cape Girardeau Fire Department. They’ll bring water features for kids, so dress them appropriately.

