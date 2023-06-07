Heartland Votes

Neighborhood Recall with Cape Girardeau police returns June 7

Several adults and children attended a previous Neighborhood Roll Call in June 2022.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Residents are invited to meet with police officers, ask questions and learn about what’s going on it their community during the Neighborhood Roll Call.

The June dates and locations include:

  • June 7 - Lochinvar and Castle
  • June 14 - Chateau and Cordova
  • June 21 - Amethyst and Middle
  • June 28 - Marvin and David

According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department, the roll calls typically begin at 7 p.m. and last about 30 minutes.

New this year, police say they’re teaming up with the Cape Girardeau Fire Department. They’ll bring water features for kids, so dress them appropriately.

