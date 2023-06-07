Mothers, babies reunite after hospital experiences baby boom

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - A baby boom is happening at St. Luke’s East Hospital and it isn’t the patients delivering babies, but the staff!

Over the past year, more than a dozen women of the maternity ward were pregnant at the same time. On Tuesday, the mothers and babies met for the first time since the boom. Thirteen of the 16 women were part of the reunion.

Melissa Burgess was holding 7-month-old Cayden as she joined the room full of babies and their moms.

“The big baby boom of St. Luke’s East!” said Melissa Burgess. “I can’t wait to compare from when we were pregnant to now. We have all the kids here to see what they look like.”

It’s been a year since St. Luke’s East first announced the baby boom.

“It was kind of funny, like one person would announce then, a couple weeks later, another person would announce,” said Shamille Mark.

The announcements just kept coming, too. One doctor and 15 NICU and labor/delivery nurses were all pregnant at the same time. As you can imagine, the last year has taken a bit of a juggling.

“We’ve had a lot of texts calling out for help and things like that,” said Caitlyn Hall, one of the new moms. “We’ve been able to manage.”

“When we were all pregnant, the labor nurses kind of took over,” said Burgess. “Now that the kids are here, the NICU nurses kind of take over and help us with things.”

Sixteen babies later -- 10 boys and 6 girls -- the women who work together now raise their kids together.

“We do play dates,” Hall said. “We go to the zoo together. We go to MY Play Café and just have fun with all the kids.”

It’s a sisterhood of motherhood.

“It’s just really nice to be able to have someone to bond with, to vent to about parenting and all the things,” said Hall.

“It’s like we’re one big happy family,” said Burgess.

The first baby was born in late May of 2022. The last baby was born in February of 2023. All the women have since returned to work.

“We told all the new people that came here, ‘Don’t drink the water,’” laughed Burgess.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.