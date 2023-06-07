Mo. Attorney General’s Office to review alleged stealing by Cape Girardeau Co. coroner

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Attorney General’s office will review potential stealing charges against Cape Girardeau County coroner Wavis Jordan.

Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker said a judge signed off on his request to ask the attorney general to review the case.

Welker said the alleged act of misdemeanor stealing happened back in April, when Cape Girardeau police say someone stole money from a deceased person during a welfare check.

We reached out to the coroner, who said he has no comment on the incident.

No word on when the Missouri Attorney General’s Office will make that decision.

