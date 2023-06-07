Heartland Votes

Mo. Attorney General’s Office to review alleged stealing by Cape Girardeau Co. coroner

Coroner stealing allegations.
By Heartland News
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Attorney General’s office will review potential stealing charges against Cape Girardeau County coroner Wavis Jordan.

Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker said a judge signed off on his request to ask the attorney general to review the case.

Welker said the alleged act of misdemeanor stealing happened back in April, when Cape Girardeau police say someone stole money from a deceased person during a welfare check.

We reached out to the coroner, who said he has no comment on the incident.

No word on when the Missouri Attorney General’s Office will make that decision.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents to be alert after a bear was...
Bear spotted in Randolph County, Ill.
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
Three people were injured in a crash at intersection of Highway 25 and Highway 114 Tuesday...
Deputy involved in crash at intersection of Hwy. 25, Hwy. 114 in Stoddard Co.
This booking photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Michael Tisius....
Missouri man executed for killing 2 jailers during failed bid to help inmate escape in 2000

Latest News

Coroner stealing allegations
Muddy River Marathon raises $28K
Parson signs restrictions for trans people into law
First Alert Forecast @ 4PM on 6/7/23
Four Heartland charities learned they will receive an equal cut of a total $28,000 from this...
Organizers announce $28K raised during 2023 Muddy River Marathon