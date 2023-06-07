Metropolis to hold rededication ceremony for Superman statue

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - The statue of Superman has been standing tall over the city of Metropolis for the past 30 years, and this week there will be a rededication ceremony.

On Friday, June 9, the Metropolis Chamber of Commerce will hold a rededication ceremony for the statue during the 45th Superman Celebration. The 15 foot bronze statue was originally unveiled back in 1993.

The public is invited to join the celebration that starts at 9 a.m. There is no registration required to attend the event.

