Heartland Votes

Metropolis to hold rededication ceremony for Superman statue

Metropolis's Chamber of Commerce will hold a rededication ceremony for the Superman statue during the 45th Superman celebration
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - The statue of Superman has been standing tall over the city of Metropolis for the past 30 years, and this week there will be a rededication ceremony.

On Friday, June 9, the Metropolis Chamber of Commerce will hold a rededication ceremony for the statue during the 45th Superman Celebration. The 15 foot bronze statue was originally unveiled back in 1993.

The public is invited to join the celebration that starts at 9 a.m. There is no registration required to attend the event.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents to be alert after a bear was...
Bear spotted in Randolph County, Ill.
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
Three people were injured in a crash at intersection of Highway 25 and Highway 114 Tuesday...
Deputy involved in crash at intersection of Hwy. 25, Hwy. 114 in Stoddard Co.
This booking photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Michael Tisius....
Missouri man executed for killing 2 jailers during failed bid to help inmate escape in 2000

Latest News

Governor Andy Beshear joined local leaders to break ground on a new multimillion-dollar...
Gov. Beshear attends groundbreaking in Graves Co. for new manufacturing facility
Ricky Bobby's owner says his other dog, Savage, sits by where they buried their shot dog.
Investigators say officer was justified in shooting dog during house check
The dog owner told Caruthersville Police they found their missing pet dead during their search...
Police investigating death of dog found shot several times
On Tuesday, June 6 around 3:33 p.m., deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office...
4-vehicle collision in Paducah, Ky. injures 5