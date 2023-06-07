Heartland Votes

Mainly dry tonight, sunshine returns tomorrow

By Cassie Campbell
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good evening, parts of the Heartland got lucky with the rain today. Those showers have quickly moved out of the region and we will remain mostly dry tonight. Thursday, will start off mild waking up to temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Expect partly cloudy skies throughout the day with afternoon readings in the mid 80s. High pressure is headed our way from the north which will create plenty of dry time over the next few days, before our next round of showers and possible thunderstorms arrive Sunday.

