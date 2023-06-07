Heartland Votes

Lobster trapper celebrates 103rd birthday, shows no signs of slowing down

Virginia Oliver, the Lobster Lady, recently celebrated her 103rd birthday.
Virginia Oliver, the Lobster Lady, recently celebrated her 103rd birthday.(Dave Dostie Photography via WABI)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAINE (Gray News) – Maine’s oldest working lobster trapper just turned 103 but has no plans of slowing down.

Virginia Oliver, of Rockland, celebrated her 103rd birthday Tuesday.

She has been lobstering on and off for over 90 years and is known as the Lobster Lady among locals.

Her story went viral when she was 101, and she has even had a children’s book written about her.

Appropriately titled “The Lobster Lady,” Alexandra Hinrichs tells a story about Oliver’s childhood growing up on the mainland in Maine.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents to be alert after a bear was...
Bear spotted in Randolph County, Ill.
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
Three people were injured in a crash at intersection of Highway 25 and Highway 114 Tuesday...
Deputy involved in crash at intersection of Hwy. 25, Hwy. 114 in Stoddard Co.
This booking photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Michael Tisius....
Missouri man executed for killing 2 jailers during failed bid to help inmate escape in 2000

Latest News

FILE - Professional wrestler The Iron Sheik was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005.
Former WWF champion Iron Sheik dies at 81
Hundreds of people gather in Atlanta's City Hall on Monday, June 5, 2023, to speak ahead of a...
Atlanta organizers unveil plan to stop ‘Cop City’ at the ballot box
The Three Rivers College Rodeo team will be hosting the Battle of the Bulls in late July
Battle of the Bulls at Three Rivers College
Marion Police said a a rifle with a loaded drum magazine and a pistol equipped with a high...
Early morning traffic stop leads to gun arrest in Marion, Ill.