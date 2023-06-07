Heartland Votes

Gov. Parson signs SAFE Act, female sports bills

By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson signed several bills into law on Wednesday, June 7, including the SAFE Act and female sports bills.

Senate Bill 39 “prohibits educational institutions from allowing biological male students from participating on sports teams designated for biological females.” It applies to elementary, secondary and postsecondary education institutions, including private schools, public school districts, public charter schools, public colleges and universities and private colleges and universities.

“We appreciate Senator Holly Rehder for leading on this issue and fighting for women and girls across the state. We, along with the vast majority of the General Assembly, agree that women and girls deserve fair sports competition without intrusion from biological men,” Governor Parson said in a news release. “Women and girls deserve and have fought for an equal opportunity to succeed, and with this legislation today, we stand up to the nonsense and stand with them as they take back their sport competitions. In Missouri, we support real fairness, not injustice disguised as social righteousness.”

Senate Bill 49 establishes the Missouri Save Adolescents from Experimentation Act.

The SAFE Act “prohibits health care providers from performing gender transition surgeries or prescribing hormones or drugs for the purposes of gender transition to Missouri children under the age of 18.”

“We support everyone’s right to his or her own pursuit of happiness; however, we must protect children from making life-altering decisions that they could come to regret in adulthood once they have physically and emotionally matured,” Governor Parson added. “We thank Senator Mike Moon for working to pass SB 49 to protect Missouri children from harmful, irreversible treatments and procedures. These decisions have permanent consequences for life and should not be made by impressionable children who may be in crisis or influenced by the political persuasions of others.”

It also bars MO HealthNet, Missouri’s Medicaid program, from providing payment for gender transition surgeries, cross-sex hormones or puberty-blocking drugs for the purpose of gender transition. Additionally, health care services provided to incarcerated people in Missouri prisons, jails and correction centers will not include elective gender transition surgeries.

On Wednesday, the governor also signed:

  • House Bill 131 - allowing biweekly pay for state team members
  • SB 167 - modifying requirements for medical examiner’s certificates for commercial driver’s licenses
  • SB 111 - eliminating the Personnel Advisory Board
  • SB 25 - authorizing state income tax deductions for federal grants expanding broadband access
  • SB 13 - modifying provisions related to the regulation of financial institutions

