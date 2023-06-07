Gov. Beshear attends groundbreaking in Graves Co. for new manufacturing facility

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear joined local leaders to break ground on a new multimillion-dollar manufacturing facility.

According to a release from the governor’s office, the investment by Osmundson Mfg. Co. is expected to create 80 jobs over the coming years.

“Manufacturing is Kentucky’s largest industry, and the economic momentum the sector is experiencing shows no sign of slowing down,” Governor Beshear said in the release. “In December, we welcomed Osmundson’s announcement of a new manufacturing facility in Hickory, and today, I am thrilled to join company and local leaders to break ground on the project. Groundbreakings are always special, but this one is especially so because it’s helping this community continue to build back stronger than ever after the devastating December 2021 tornados. I am excited to see Osmundson thrive here in Graves County.”

The company’s investment includes the purchase of nearly 35 acres to build a 150,000-square-foot facility, which will house two hot production lines and support cold workstations that will produce 20-inch and larger disc blades for the agriculture and construction industries.

“Mayfield and Hickory are special places. Not only are the people remarkably resilient – they are genuine, hardworking and they treat everyone as their own family,” said Osmundson President Heather Bruce. “It’s because of this that we felt a kinship – a connection – and knew that this was the place we wanted to call Osmundson’s second home. Our vision for this new facility is to produce products beyond our current capabilities and propel our industry forward into the next era of innovation. We are honored to support Mayfield as it continues to rebuild stronger than ever before and excited to see what the future holds for all of us.”

Graves County Judge/Executive Jesse Perry noted the scope of the project and the state’s support.

“Attending the KEDFA meeting in December was an outstanding opportunity to see the support that Kentucky has for Osmundson Mfg. Co. Visiting the Governor at the capital and his presence now in Graves County for the official groundbreaking of this 150,000-square-foot facility highlights the quality company that will be creating 80 high-paying jobs in Graves County,” Perry said. “I am looking forward to the company cementing their place in our community and following their progress as they build and grow here.”

Mayor Kathy O’Nan of the nearby City of Mayfield welcomed Osmundson to the community.

“We in Mayfield are proud of the economic growth we have seen within the commonwealth during the past three years, but this groundbreaking is so special to us as it is right here in our own backyard. We are grateful to have been selected by Osmundson as the first expansion outside of their home state of Iowa, and we welcome them as they grow here and become an important part of our Graves County community,” she said.

Osmundson is a fifth-generation, family-owned manufacturer of tillable blades and cultivation tools. Founded in 1903 as Osmundson Spade, it currently employs approximately 100 employees at its 142,000-square-foot headquarters and production facility in Perry, Iowa.

For more information on Osmundson Mfg. Co., you can visit osmundson.com.

