First Alert Wednesday Morning Outlook

Clouds and a few showers today....better chance of rain this weekend.....
By Brian Alworth
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:03 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
A weak cold front will push in from the northeast today bringing some clouds and maybe even a few isolated showers, possibly a thunderstorm.  Rain coverage and amounts are looking pretty meager however….so there may be more clouds than anything.  Certainly not a drought-buster.   Otherwise it will be warm but not hot today with highs ranging from near 80 north (more clouds) to the upper 80s south.   Gradual clearing will occur overnight…with lows a bit below average on Thursday and Friday mornings again.  Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny and dry but pleasant with unusually low humidity levels.

Our best chance of rain in a long time is looking good for Saturday night into Sunday as a stronger weather system moves in from the northwest.  Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are possible with this.  Will have to monitor for severe but overall instability should be relatively low.  If we don’t get rain on Sunday, it is noteworthy that a more typical summertime (hot, humid, thunderstorms) type pattern looks to develop next week.

