First Alert: Cloudy with a few showers possible

A beautiful sunrise along the Black River in Williamsville, Mo.
A beautiful sunrise along the Black River in Williamsville, Mo.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KFVS) - It won’t be a drought-buster, but a few isolated showers, maybe even a thunderstorm, are possible today.

Rain chances are looking meager. Most of the Heartland will just see more clouds as the weak cold front pushes through the region.

Afternoon highs will be slightly cooler, but still warm in the 80s north, where there will be more clouds, to the upper 80s south.

Clouds will gradually clear overnight, with lows a bit below average on Thursday and Friday mornings.

Thursday and Friday are looking mostly sunny and dry with unusually low humidity levels.

The best chance for rain in a long time arrives Saturday night into Sunday as a stronger weather system moves in from the northwest.

Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are possible. We’ll monitor this system for severe storms, but chances appear to be relatively low.

A more typical summertime pattern of hot and humid conditions with pop-up thunderstorms looks to develop next week.

