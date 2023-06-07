Early morning traffic stop leads to gun arrest in Marion, Ill.

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - An early morning traffic stop in Marion, Illinois leads to the arrest of a 22-year-old man on Wednesday, June 7.

According to Marion Police, a driver was stopped for speeding and lane usage at 5 a.m.

Police said when the officer approached the vehicle, he aw a rifle with a loaded drum magazine lying on the passenger floorboard and a pistol with a high capacity magazine lying on the passenger seat.

The officer reported the weapons were within immediate access to the driver.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Malik Evans, was arrested and booked into the Williamson County Jail on pending charges for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Evans was also ticketed for speeding and lane usage.

