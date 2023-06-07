Crews respond to suspicious fire at abandoned home in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews were called to a fire at a home on the corner of College and Hanover Streets in Cape Girardeau around 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6.

According to the fire department, crews discovered a very small fire inside the home near the kitchen area and quickly put it out with a water can.

Damage was minimal, but crews said the home is in rough shape.

The home is considered abandoned and their are no running utilities.

A neighbor told firefighters they saw people running away from the home as smoke started coming out.

According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers responded to assist firefighters and collected evidence.

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department said the fire is considered suspicious.

Police said they are investigating.

