Cape Girardeau Municipal Band returns to Capaha Park amphitheater

The Cape Girardeau Municipal Band returns to Capaha Park on Wednesday night, June 7. (Source:...
The Cape Girardeau Municipal Band returns to Capaha Park on Wednesday night, June 7. (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)((Source: Stock image/Pixabay))
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Municipal Band returns to Capaha Park on Wednesday night, June 7.

The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Dan Cotner Amphitheater.

According to the Cape Municipal Band, this is their first concert at the amphitheater in two years.

It’ll include their special guest, the Southeast Missouri State Steel Drum Band.

The concert series will include:

  • June 14
  • June 21
  • June 28
  • Tuesday, July 4 at the Fourth of July fireworks display
  • July 12
  • July 19
  • July 26

