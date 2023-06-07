Cape Girardeau Municipal Band returns to Capaha Park amphitheater

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Municipal Band returns to Capaha Park on Wednesday night, June 7.

The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Dan Cotner Amphitheater.

According to the Cape Municipal Band, this is their first concert at the amphitheater in two years.

It’ll include their special guest, the Southeast Missouri State Steel Drum Band.

The concert series will include:

June 14

June 21

June 28

Tuesday, July 4 at the Fourth of July fireworks display

July 12

July 19

July 26

