Cape Girardeau hotel, restaurant tax receipts show an increase in revenue

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Restaurants and hotels in Cape Girardeau are seeing their best quarter yet, and numbers show it’s helping the local economy.

Hotel, motel and restaurant receipts have been consistently up over the past few months.

In April alone, restaurant receipts topped $200,000, a $27,000 increase from March. That’s the highest it’s been on record.

”I think it’s also great that we have a downtown hotel which changes maybe a day trip into a two-day trip, and I think that is impacting businesses down here as well so we’re thrilled with what’s happening downtown,” said Port Cape Restaurant and Lounge owner Doc Cain.

Cain added that community events downtown play a big role in bringing in new customers and even bringing back old ones.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.