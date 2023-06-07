Cape Catfish win 6th straight game to open season

ALTON, Ill. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Catfish beat the Alton River Dragons 15-5 in 8 innings Tuesday night to start the season 6-0.

The Catfish got home runs from Brody Chrisman and Hayden Nazarenus in the victory.

The winning pitcher for Cape Girardeau was Brevin Yarbro.

The unbeaten Catfish return home to host Danville Wednesday night at 6:35 p.m.

