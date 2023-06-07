Calloway County traffic stop leads to two people arrested for possession of methamphetamine

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two people have been arrested following a traffic stop on Ky 94W in Calloway County.

On June 6, around 11:30 p.m., deputies with the Calloway County Sheriff’s Department. The driver and the passenger were both found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

The driver of the vehicle was 28-year-old Sirena Beach of Murray, and the passenger was 26-year-old Casey Martin. Both were lodged at the Calloway County Detention Center for 1st Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance. Beach was also charged with Carless Driver, No Registration Plate, and Failure for Owner to Maintain Required Insurance.

