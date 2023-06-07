Heartland Votes

Calloway County traffic stop leads to two people arrested for possession of methamphetamine

26-year-old Casey Martin (Left) and 28-year-old Sirena Beach (Right) were both lodged at the...
26-year-old Casey Martin (Left) and 28-year-old Sirena Beach (Right) were both lodged at the Calloway County Detention Center for 1st Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance(Calloway County Sheriff's Office)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two people have been arrested following a traffic stop on Ky 94W in Calloway County.

On June 6, around 11:30 p.m., deputies with the Calloway County Sheriff’s Department. The driver and the passenger were both found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

The driver of the vehicle was 28-year-old Sirena Beach of Murray, and the passenger was 26-year-old Casey Martin. Both were lodged at the Calloway County Detention Center for 1st Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance. Beach was also charged with Carless Driver, No Registration Plate, and Failure for Owner to Maintain Required Insurance.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents to be alert after a bear was...
Bear spotted in Randolph County, Ill.
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
Three people were injured in a crash at intersection of Highway 25 and Highway 114 Tuesday...
Deputy involved in crash at intersection of Hwy. 25, Hwy. 114 in Stoddard Co.
This booking photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Michael Tisius....
Missouri man executed for killing 2 jailers during failed bid to help inmate escape in 2000

Latest News

The deadline is approaching for folks currently living in FEMA trailers in Graves County to...
Beshear discusses deadline for Graves Co. residents living in FEMA trailers following tornado
This will be the first time a grocery store has opened in town in seven years. The store will...
Grand opening of Cairo, Ill. grocery store set for June 16
Jack Hendrickson, 21, of Benton, Ky., was charged with second-degree manslaughter and...
Benton, Ky. man charged with manslaughter in connection with fentanyl death
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects