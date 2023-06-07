Big South-OVC unveils new co-brand logo

By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Ahead of its inaugural season, the Big South-OVC Football Association has unveiled its co-branded logo.

Revealed on June 7, the logo was developed to incorporate the logos and colors of each multi-sport conference, both of which have long histories of success. The new trademark features the tagline, “Stronger Together” which has been used since the partnership was formed in February 2022.

This year, there will be 10 schools competing in one schedule for association championship and an automatic berth in the FCS Playoffs. In the inaugural 2023 season, conference games will be played during 10 of the 12 weeks, with the first-ever contest scheduled for Week 2 on September 9 with Lindenwood at the 2022 OVC Championship Southeast Missouri.

Of the 10 combined teams, two of them are in the Heartland, with those being Southeast Missouri State University and University of Tennessee at Martin.

