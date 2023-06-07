Heartland Votes

Beshear discusses deadline for Graves Co. residents living in FEMA trailers following tornado

The deadline is approaching for folks currently living in FEMA trailers in Graves County to...
The deadline is approaching for folks currently living in FEMA trailers in Graves County to find new homes.(KFVS)
By Heartland News
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The deadline is approaching for folks currently living in FEMA trailers in Graves County to find new homes.

For the past year-and-a-half, FEMA has been offering trailers to folks who’ve been displaced from the December 10 tornado.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said each day they’ve been working with families to help transition them into a more permanent, long-term home.

Beshear said it’s all part of getting people back to their normal lives.

“So, it’s really a case-by case at this point,” he said. “Just really trying to get the best outcome for everybody. Sometimes it’s a little more housing. Sometimes it’s a nudge forward getting life back on track.”

The deadline for folks to relocate is June 14.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents to be alert after a bear was...
Bear spotted in Randolph County, Ill.
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
Three people were injured in a crash at intersection of Highway 25 and Highway 114 Tuesday...
Deputy involved in crash at intersection of Hwy. 25, Hwy. 114 in Stoddard Co.
This booking photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Michael Tisius....
Missouri man executed for killing 2 jailers during failed bid to help inmate escape in 2000

Latest News

This will be the first time a grocery store has opened in town in seven years. The store will...
Grand opening of Cairo, Ill. grocery store set for June 16
Jack Hendrickson, 21, of Benton, Ky., was charged with second-degree manslaughter and...
Benton, Ky. man charged with manslaughter in connection with fentanyl death
26-year-old Casey Martin (Left) and 28-year-old Sirena Beach (Right) were both lodged at the...
Calloway County traffic stop leads to two people arrested for possession of methamphetamine
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects