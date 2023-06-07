Beshear discusses deadline for Graves Co. residents living in FEMA trailers following tornado

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The deadline is approaching for folks currently living in FEMA trailers in Graves County to find new homes.

For the past year-and-a-half, FEMA has been offering trailers to folks who’ve been displaced from the December 10 tornado.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said each day they’ve been working with families to help transition them into a more permanent, long-term home.

Beshear said it’s all part of getting people back to their normal lives.

“So, it’s really a case-by case at this point,” he said. “Just really trying to get the best outcome for everybody. Sometimes it’s a little more housing. Sometimes it’s a nudge forward getting life back on track.”

The deadline for folks to relocate is June 14.

