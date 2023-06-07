Benton, Ky. man charged with manslaughter in connection with fentanyl death

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky man was charged with manslaughter in connection with a 2021 fentanyl death.

Jack Hendrickson, 21, of Benton, Ky., was charged with second-degree manslaughter and trafficking in a controlled substance - first offense (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives).

His bond was set at $100,000 cash and his arraignment was scheduled for June 27.

According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, narcotics detectives recently got an indictment warrant for Hendrickson.

This was in connection with a 2021 investigation into the death of Hunter Treas.

Hendrickson is accused of giving fentanyl to Treas that subsequently caused his death.

