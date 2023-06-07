Heartland Votes

Benton, Ky. man charged with manslaughter in connection with fentanyl death

Jack Hendrickson, 21, of Benton, Ky., was charged with second-degree manslaughter and...
Jack Hendrickson, 21, of Benton, Ky., was charged with second-degree manslaughter and trafficking in a controlled substance - first offense (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives).(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky man was charged with manslaughter in connection with a 2021 fentanyl death.

Jack Hendrickson, 21, of Benton, Ky., was charged with second-degree manslaughter and trafficking in a controlled substance - first offense (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives).

His bond was set at $100,000 cash and his arraignment was scheduled for June 27.

According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, narcotics detectives recently got an indictment warrant for Hendrickson.

This was in connection with a 2021 investigation into the death of Hunter Treas.

Hendrickson is accused of giving fentanyl to Treas that subsequently caused his death.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents to be alert after a bear was...
Bear spotted in Randolph County, Ill.
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
Three people were injured in a crash at intersection of Highway 25 and Highway 114 Tuesday...
Deputy involved in crash at intersection of Hwy. 25, Hwy. 114 in Stoddard Co.
This booking photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Michael Tisius....
Missouri man executed for killing 2 jailers during failed bid to help inmate escape in 2000

Latest News

The deadline is approaching for folks currently living in FEMA trailers in Graves County to...
Beshear discusses deadline for Graves Co. residents living in FEMA trailers following tornado
This will be the first time a grocery store has opened in town in seven years. The store will...
Grand opening of Cairo, Ill. grocery store set for June 16
26-year-old Casey Martin (Left) and 28-year-old Sirena Beach (Right) were both lodged at the...
Calloway County traffic stop leads to two people arrested for possession of methamphetamine
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects