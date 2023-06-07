Battle of the Bulls at Three Rivers College

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The Three Rivers College Rodeo team will be hosting the Battle of the Bulls in late July.

The bull-riding event will take place at Ray Clinton Park on July 22, starting at 7 p.m. The Battle of the Bulls is open to all bull rider who want to test their skills. There will also be bounce houses for kids, and food trucks.

The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children, 8-years-old and under. More details on how to sign up for the event and compete will be coming soon.

For more information of the event, you can contact Three Rivers Rodeo coach Chad Phipps by sending an email to cphipps@trcc.edu.

