Baby killed after a car hits a buggy near Seymour, Mo.

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:33 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NEAR SEYMOUR, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a car hit an Amish buggy, killing a baby boy. The crash happened on Highway C two miles north of Seymour just after 5:00 Tuesday afternoon.

The patrol says the driver of the car hit the back of the buggy while she was attempting to pass it. The baby and a man and a woman were thrown from the buggy. The man and woman are being treated for moderate injuries at a Springfield hospital.

The driver of the car wasn’t hurt.

52 people have died in traffic crashes in the highway patrol’s Troop D region so far this year.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

