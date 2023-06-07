Afternoon light scattered showers with more rain on the way

Happy Wednesday, Heartland! We have a weak cold front moving in, bringing in some scattered showers and clouds. This afternoon could possibly see thunderstorms. However, the rain coverage is looking pretty small and most places will see cloudy skies. Thanks to that cold front, some of our northern counties in southern Illinois will see highs in the upper 70s, low 80s. Counties further south will see temperatures in the higher 80s this afternoon. Overnight, we will see clearing of the clouds, leaving clear skies behind and some cooler temperatures.

Thursday and Friday morning will see cooler than average temperatures. The afternoons will be mostly sunny and dry, and very low humidity. The next big chance for rain is Sunday, with a stronger system moving in from the northwest. We could see numerous showers and thunderstorms are also possible.

