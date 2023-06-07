Heartland Votes

4-vehicle collision in Paducah, Ky. injures 5

On Tuesday, June 6 around 3:33 p.m., deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of Blandville Road and Massac Church Road in Paducah, Kentucky, in reference to a two-vehicle collision.(Source: KFVS/stock image)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - On Tuesday, June 6 around 3:33 p.m., deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of Blandville Road and Massac Church Road in Paducah, Kentucky, in reference to a two-vehicle collision.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, while responding, deputies received an update that there were multiple vehicles involved and injuries were being reported.

68-year-old Michael Scott, of Paducah, was traveling westbound on Blandville Road, near the intersection of Massac Church Road. His vehicle entered the intersection, and struck the front passenger side of another vehicle, driven by Jacob Stewart, 31, of East Cape Girardeau, Ill.

Scott’s vehicle then struck a second vehicle in the opposing lane of traffic, driven by 21-year-old Addison Johnson, of Paducah. Johnson had two passengers in the vehicle, Ashlyn Snell, 20, of Paducah, and a 17-year-old juvenile.

Johnson’s vehicle collided with Billy Wiley, 40, of Columbus Ky. Wiley had one passenger, 47-year-old Tanisha Wiley, also of Columbus.

Michael Scott, Tanisha Wiley and the 17-year-old juvenile passenger were transported to local hospitals while Addison Johnson and Ashlyn Snell were transported to local hospitals by family members immediately after the collision, all for non-incapacitating injuries.

