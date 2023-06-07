Heartland Votes

12th Annual Veterans & Fallen Heroes Poker Run set for Saturday

Teddy Eggimann and Junior Swift share details on this year's poker run and how it has evolved over the years.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The 12th Annual Veterans & Fallen Heroes Poker Run is set for Saturday, June 10.

This year’s event starts at Midtown in Cape Giradeau at 10 a.m. with kickstands up at 11 a.m.

The event kids off with a parade of motorcycles to the Veterans Home.

After the ride, there will be a live and silent auction, 50/50 raffle, liquor raffle, gun raffle, food trucks and the live band Savage Groove.

All process of the benefit will be given to the residents of the Missouri Veterans Home.

For more information, click here.

