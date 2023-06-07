12th Annual Veterans & Fallen Heroes Poker Run set for Saturday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The 12th Annual Veterans & Fallen Heroes Poker Run is set for Saturday, June 10.

This year’s event starts at Midtown in Cape Giradeau at 10 a.m. with kickstands up at 11 a.m.

The event kids off with a parade of motorcycles to the Veterans Home.

After the ride, there will be a live and silent auction, 50/50 raffle, liquor raffle, gun raffle, food trucks and the live band Savage Groove.

All process of the benefit will be given to the residents of the Missouri Veterans Home.

