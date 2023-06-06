Heartland Votes

Woman arrested on assault, gun charges

Bianca Moe Shon Drummond, 27 of Dexter, was arrested on assault and gun charges in Stoddard...
Bianca Moe Shon Drummond, 27 of Dexter, was arrested on assault and gun charges in Stoddard County.(WRDW/WAGT)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Dexter woman is facing assault and gun charges.

According to the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Department, 27-year-old Bianca Moe Shon Drummond was arrested on Monday, June 5 on three counts of second degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action and two counts of shooting a firearm from a vehicle/shooting at a person, another vehicle or building-persistent offender charges.

Drummond was booked into the Stoddard County Jail on $250,000 bond.

