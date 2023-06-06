Woman arrested on assault, gun charges

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Dexter woman is facing assault and gun charges.

According to the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Department, 27-year-old Bianca Moe Shon Drummond was arrested on Monday, June 5 on three counts of second degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action and two counts of shooting a firearm from a vehicle/shooting at a person, another vehicle or building-persistent offender charges.

Drummond was booked into the Stoddard County Jail on $250,000 bond.

