Vienna, Ill. school resource officer program receives additional squad cars

By Olivia Tock
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
VIENNA, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Vienna, Illinois, secured additional squad cars to be used for the school resource officer (SRO) program.

According to a release from Vienna High School, the SRO program aids in the safety and security of Buncombe Grade, Cypress Grade, New Simpson Hill Grade, Vienna Grade and Vienna High, in cooperation with the Vienna Police Department.

Vienna Police Dept. Chief Jim Miller was able to secure the cars through a program that made them available following their use by the Illinois Tollway Authority. The cars came fully equipped, with the only need being the addition of communications equipment, according to the release.

“We are glad to get these cars to help with ensuring that the students in our community have additional safety,” Chief Miller said. “Our schools all have a lot of activity and traffic on a daily basis during the school year and being able to better equip the SRO program is a win for everyone.”

School superintendent Joshua Stafford was glad to see the addition of the cars to the program, and said it is important to keep students as safe as possible.

“The SRO program has been one aspect of school safety that is valuable in this effort,” Stafford said. “While we aren’t always able to achieve everything we want overnight, the work that has been done to acquire these cars is another step that continues the enhancement of this program and overall care for the kids and families in our community.”

Stafford added that the SRO’s are fully sworn, certified, law enforcement officers that have been affiliated with the police and/or sheriff’s department.

The cars are expected to be in action as school-related activities begin this summer, and continue service as the regular school year starts back up in August.

