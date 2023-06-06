Heartland Votes

Vienna boys basketball hosts 18 teams for Ohio River Shootout

Ohio River Shootout
By Jess Todd
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 1:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VIENNA, Ill. (KFVS) - Vienna High School hosted day one of the Ohio River Shootout boys basketball showcase on Monday.

The Eagles are welcoming nine teams from Illinois and nine from Kentucky across Monday and Tuesday pitting some of the top teams from each state against each other. All 18 teams participating combined to average 24 wins each this past season.

Ohio River Shootout

The Shootout continues Tuesday from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.

