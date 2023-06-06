Heartland Votes

Surgery may not be necessary to spay free-roaming cats, Cincinnati Zoo scientists discover

Cincinnati Zoo scientists advance non-surgical contraceptive alternative for cats (news release)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Scientists at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden played a key role in a scientific breakthrough announced Tuesday which may eliminate the need for spaying domestic cats.

Spaying is a surgical procedure routinely used to remove a cat’s reproductive organs, according to the American Veterinarian Medical Association

Research by scientists at the zoo’s Center for Conservation and Research of Endangered Wildlife (CREW) and their collaborators with Massachusetts General Hospital and Horae Gene Therapy Center showed that a single dose of Anti-Mullerain Hormone (AMH) gene therapy can lead to long-term contraception in female cats, a news release from the zoo said.

Six female cats at CREW were treated with AMH therapy and three untreated females served as controls in the study, the release said.

“Evidence for the effectiveness of this treatment is strong. All of the control (non-treated) cats produced kittens, but none of the cast treated with the gene therapy became pregnant,” said Dr. Lindsey Vansandt lead author on the paper and Director of CREW’s Imperiled Cat Signature Project.

The news release says the treated cats were monitored for three years and no adverse effects were observed.

“We are pursuing FDA Center for Veterinary Medicine review and eventual approval in order to bring the product candidate to market,” Zoo Communications Director Michelle Curley said. “Following FDA approval, manufacturing and distribution will take time before the product can be offered, and veterinarians will need to be educated on its appropriate use.”

Following the study, all of the cats became eligible for adoption.

The findings of the study were published in the latest issue of Nature Communications.

