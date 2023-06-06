Heartland Votes

Smoky skies through Wednesday morning

By Cassie Campbell
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good evening, skies are still looking hazy out there from wildfire smoke drifting all the way here from eastern Canada. These smoky skies will continue to affect our air quality through Wednesday morning, creating unhealthy conditions for some. The is a weak cold front moving into the Heartland overnight into Wednesday morning, this will help stir up some isolated showers and possible thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon and into the evening. High temperatures will remain in the mid 80s throughout the rest of the work week with lows dipping down into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

The Heartland will see plenty of sunny skies Thursday and Friday as high pressure become the dominating feature behind this cold front. This weekend is looking better for rain chances as our next system arrives Saturday night into Sunday.

