Police: Man told officers during arrest he “had to kill his mother”

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A 44-year-old man was taken into custody after police responded to a domestic violence call in Caruthersville on Monday evening, June 5.

Officers were called at 6:30 p.m. to a home on East 14th Street to a domestic assault.

According to Caruthersville Police, the victim said her son had attacked her with a baseball bat and before officers arrived, her son had been armed with a large knife.

Officers found the son and took him into custody.

While they were arresting him, officers said the son made several comments that he “had to kill his mother.”

The man was taken to the Pemiscot County Justice Center on a first degree domestic assault charge.

