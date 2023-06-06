Police looking for driver after chase through Cape Girardeau; driver of another vehicle injured in crash

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A driver refused to pull over for a traffic stop and led police on a chase Tuesday afternoon, June 6.

According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department, an officer tried to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday in the area of S. Sprigg St. and Highway 74. The vehicle failed to yield and a chase began.

During the chase, officers decided to end it due to the risk to public safety.

Police say a short time later, they saw the vehicle again and tried to pull it over in “lighter traffic conditions;” however, the suspect vehicle hit another vehicle and the chase was called off.

The vehicle that was hit by the suspect vehicle received minor damage. The driver was taken to an area hospital for what appeared to be “non-life-threatening” injuries.

The driver of the suspect vehicle is not in custody, as of 5:40 p.m. The suspect vehicle was described as a silver Kia Optima.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 573-335-6621, the anonymous tip line at 573-339-6313 or you can text “CAPEPD” to 847411.

