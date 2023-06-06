Police: $90k in guns, jewelry stolen from West Memphis pawn shop; suspects at large

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Four suspects are at large after allegedly stealing approximately $90,000 in jewelry and firearms from a West Memphis pawn shop on Thursday.

The Memphis Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is assisting West Memphis police in this case.

According to ATF Memphis, in the early morning hours of Thursday, June 1, a dark, four-door sedan, possibly a Nissan or Infiniti, backed into a parking space in front of 1 Stop Pawn Shop located at 1985 Kroger Drive.

Officials say four suspects got out of the car and used a sledgehammer and crowbar to break into the business. Three suspects allegedly went inside and took assorted jewelry and 11 firearms while the fourth suspect acted as a lookout.

The suspects took approximately $90,000 in jewelry and weapons and caused approximately $5,000 in property damage, according to ATF Memphis.

Suspect No. 1 is described as wearing a dark ski mask, blue hoodie, dark gloves, dark pants, and black and white shoes.

Suspect No. 2 is described as wearing a black hoodie with skeleton bones printed on the sleeves and “9003″ or “9093″ printed on the front, a blue glove and a black glove, white shoes, and light green underwear.

Suspect No. 3 is described as wearing a black toboggan, black face mask, black gloves, a dark blue jacket with printed designs on the front and “BOOM” in yellow letters on the back, black pants, and dark shoes.

Suspect No. 4 is described as wearing a light-colored hoodie, light-colored shorts, and dark and light-colored shoes.

Those with information are asked to contact:

ATF Memphis Special Agent Tom Neeley 901-208-5772 or ATF Joint Operations at 1-888-367-5762 and reference ATF Case No. 776035-23-0026,

or West Memphis Police Department at 870-735-1210.

