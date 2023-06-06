Heartland Votes

National Weather Service leaders explain the hazy skies in the Heartland

If you have been outside in the last few days here in the Heartland, you may have noticed some hazy skies.(Colin Baillie)
By Colin Baillie
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - If you have been outside in the last few days here in the Heartland, you may have noticed some hazy skies.

Today, we caught up with the National Weather Service about why this is happening in our region.

Leaders with the NWS in Paducah say this haziness is uncommon in our area, and it is stemming from the raging wildfires in eastern Canada. They say things may get worse overnight tonight and into tomorrow.

According to their models, the haze will be closer to ground level, even causing you to potentially smell smoke.

They gave us some tips on how to keep everyone safe with the harsh air quality.

“If you’re sensitive especially, it’s not uncommon to have a little difficulty breathing and irritating eyes and sinuses,” said NWS Paducah meteorologist Justin Gibbs. “Best thing that you can do is to sort of remain indoors, especially during the hotter parts of the day, or when maybe tomorrow morning even in the early part of the day where the smoke will be the thickest, and take frequent breaks if you’re outside, or you can wear a mask.”

Leaders at the NWS say this is something you see every 10 to 15 years.

The haze is expected to dissipate on Wednesday or Thursday of this week.

