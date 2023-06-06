Heartland Votes

Missouri AG urges crackdown on fentanyl crisis

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri’s attorney general is urging lawmakers to pass legislation cracking down on the fentanyl crisis.

AG Bailey joined 22 other states, which includes Arkansas, Iowa and Kentucky, urging the U.S. Senate to pass the Halt Fentanyl Act.

If the proposal becomes law, it would permanently classify fentanyl as Schedule I of the Controlled Substances Act.

This would make it a crime to possess, distribute or manufacture the drug.

The Halt Fentanyl Act passed the House. It goes to the Senate next.

