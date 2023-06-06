Heartland Votes

Mayor: “We’re going to make some major improvements” amid investigation into conditions at Campbell, Mo. dog pound

By Michale Johnson
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CAMPBELL, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Agriculture is investigating conditions at the dog pound in Campbell, Missouri.

According to Campbell Mayor Randall Baker, investigators spent much of Monday, June 5 at the pound where they discovered several violations.

Baker said the city received citations for inadequate air conditioning, rusted fencing, full fly catchers and a sharp edge on an opening between the shelter and the exercise area.

Baker said the city is starting to address those issues.

“We’re going to make some major improvements out there,” Mayor Baker said during a phone interview with Heartland News.

The investigation comes after videos and pictures, purportedly from the shelter, were posted on social media.

“I understand people being upset about the situation,” Baker said. “We are working diligently to correct it.”

According to baker, six dogs were at the pound on Monday. One of them was dead, and two others have since passed away.

The three surviving dogs were taken to a veterinarian’s office in Popular Bluff, and are now in the care of rescuers in St. Louis, according to Baker.

Baker said animal rescue groups from the St. Louis area are also offering resources to improve conditions at the Campbell dog pound.

He said plans include putting a roof over the pound to keep the shelter cool and putting up a screen to keep flies out.

Mayor Baker said he’s also reached out to the Dunklin County Sheriff’s office to conduct an investigation separate from the investigation by the state.

