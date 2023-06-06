Heartland Votes

Man arrested after short chase in Caruthersville

By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was arrested after a short chase in Caruthersville on Monday, June 5.

According to Caruthersville Police, officers attempted to stop a vehicle after noticing a person inside was wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Police said the driver took off and led officers on a chase, which lasted a few blocks.

The vehicle was stopped and officers arrested Gary Gale.

Police said Gale was wanted on domestic assault second degree, endangering the welfare of a child first degree and armed criminal action charges in Pemiscot County.

Additional charges are pending.

Gale was booked into the Pemiscot County Justice Center without bond.

