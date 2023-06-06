Man arrested after short chase in Caruthersville

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was arrested after a short chase in Caruthersville on Monday, June 5.

According to Caruthersville Police, officers attempted to stop a vehicle after noticing a person inside was wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Police said the driver took off and led officers on a chase, which lasted a few blocks.

The vehicle was stopped and officers arrested Gary Gale.

Police said Gale was wanted on domestic assault second degree, endangering the welfare of a child first degree and armed criminal action charges in Pemiscot County.

Additional charges are pending.

Gale was booked into the Pemiscot County Justice Center without bond.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.