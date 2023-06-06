Local woman shares experience with tickborne illness

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Warm weather brings unwanted pests, but when it comes to ticks, a bite can cause real health concerns.

For three years, Michelle Hessling has experienced symptoms of a tickborne illness.

“I would break out randomly with hives and itching that couldn’t be controlled,” Hessling said.

But she wasn’t sure what was causing it.

“I didn’t think anything of it,” Hessling said. “I thought that maybe I had switched detergents or soap or a lotion.”

But a trip to an allergist revealed she has Alpha-gal Syndrome, an allergy to red meat that is caused by a tick bite.

“He explained there’s no cure, there’s nothing you can do besides stay away from red meats,” Hessling said. “No beef, no pork, no lamb.”

Nurse practitioner at St. Francis Primary Care Bobbie Palmer said it can take days and even weeks for symptoms to show.

“Sometimes you can have a tick bite that resolves spontaneously on its own,” Palmer said. “Sometimes there are diseases and/or entities that can develop because that tickborne illness is not treated.”

Palmer said if you want to enjoy outdoor activities, you should protect yourself against ticks.

“You can always use items that contain tick retardant,” Palmer said. “So you can buy clothing that is treated with permethrin, five percent, or you can buy permethrin and treat your clothing, your shoes.”

Hessling added that this experience was eye opening and changed her life in a unique way.

“I was relieved to have a diagnosis, to know what it was and also to know I wasn’t making this up, and that there were things that I could do to help prevent that,” Hessling said.

According to the CDC, Lyme disease is the most common tick-borne illness. Each year more than 300,000 Americans get Lyme disease.

