Inside look at Broadway Theatre renovations

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - New video from Drone 12 is giving us an inside look at the renovations happening right now at the old Broadway Theatre in Cape Girardeau.

Rehabilitation work on Broadway Theatre in Cape Girardeau, Mo. is underway.

The video shows crews have removed part of the roof and much of what used to be the lobby of the theatre.

Redevelopment of the building began 6 days ago.

The eastbound lane of Broadway Street has been closed in front of the building as crews work.

Its not clear yet when this portion of Broadway St. will be back open.

