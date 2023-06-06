Heartland Votes

High school tells more than 50 seniors they cannot graduate at the last minute, students say

More than 50 seniors at New Bern High School will not be walking during their graduation ceremony due to a failed course. (Source: WITN)
By Jaylen Holloway and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) – Dozens of seniors at a North Carolina high school are angry because they were told they cannot graduate just days before their commencement ceremony.

More than 50 seniors at New Bern High School will not be walking during their graduation ceremony due to a failed course.

Members of the class of 2023 said the school system delivered the news Monday, just a few days ahead of Friday’s scheduled graduation ceremony, leaving students with few options.

Students like Elijah Tripp said they will be able to make up their failed courses by taking a 72-hour summer school course, but that they should be allowed to walk with the rest of their class this weekend.

“Honestly, they could still put us in the classes now,” Tripp said. “Them refusing to do that just lets us know how much they really don’t care.”

However, the school sees it differently.

Craven County Public Relations Director Jennifer Wagner sent WITN a statement regarding New Bern High School’s graduation requirements that reads, in part, “We also offer many options to help students earn credit over the summer and receive their diploma once all necessary requirements are fulfilled.”

Students and parents came together in frustration outside the Craven County Board of Education on Monday night after receiving the news.

Community members like Denise Magwood think there may be more to the story, believing the decision has something to do with the recent suspension of the school’s principal and counselor.

Just last week, New Bern High School Principal Jerry Simmons and New Bern High School Counselor Heidi Ricks were both suspended with pay.

The district did not share further details about the suspension due to the confidential nature of personnel information.

Students said their principal played an essential role in advocating for the students and getting them to walk across the stage.

“We want Principal Simmons and Heidi Ricks at graduation, that’s what we want,” Magwood said.

Copyright 2023 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the child was found safe with his mother, and...
11-month-old boy from Stoddard Co. found safe; Endangered Person Advisory canceled
Four people were killed near Aurora, Missouri, Saturday when a car crossed the center lane and...
51-year-old woman charged in crash that killed 4 motorcyclists
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle in Iron County on Sunday...
Mo. man killed, passenger injured in Iron County motorcycle crash
Illinois State Police announced the suspect in a standoff on Monday, June 5, in Metropolis,...
Suspect in Metropolis standoff charged

Latest News

Officials in Massachusetts say 15 sets of twins and one set of triplets have graduated high...
‘Amazing’: 15 sets of twins and 1 set of triplets graduate high school together
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, center, poses for a selfie after a town hall-style...
Former New Jersey Gov. Christie kicks off 2024 Republican presidential bid with swipes at Trump
In this undated photo provided by Lakhinder Vohra, Adina Azarian poses for a picture in East...
Plane that crashed in Virginia lost contact with air traffic controllers during ascent, feds say
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference to sign several bills related to...
Florida official says migrants flown to California went willingly, refutes claims of coercion
FILE - Team champions David Puig, Sebastián Muñoz, Mito Pereira, Captain Joaquín Niemann of...
PGA Tour and European tour agree to merge with Saudis and end LIV Golf feud