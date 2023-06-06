Hazy day, possible showers ahead

Well, Heartland, smoke from wildfires in Canada is still making it’s way into the region, leaving some haze for us throughout today and tonight. Besides that, it looks warm and dry today with highs getting up to the high 80s. Wednesday looks to start off in the high 50s, low 60s. There’s a chance of rain moving in on Wednesday, with the possibility of isolated storms as well. Not a lot of rain is expected tomorrow, but there is a bigger system moving in over the weekend.

The week looks to be mild and sunny with some cooler nights, thanks to an unusually strong northerly flow. Should keep the weather mostly clear after Wednesday. Following a strong system moving in Sunday that should bring some significant rain, we could see some cooler temperatures.

