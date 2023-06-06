Guns, machine gun conversion device, drugs seized in traffic stop

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Drugs, guns and a machine gun conversion device were seized during a traffic stop early Monday morning, June 5.

According to Marion, Illinois Police, an officer noticed a driver traveling in an erratic manner an attempted to stop the vehicle.

Police said the driver tried to take off, but they were stopped.

Officers then searched the vehicle and reported finding narcotics and multiple guns.

During an inspection of the guns, police said they discovered one of the firearms was capable of fully automatic gunfire.

The driver was arrested on pending formal charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon with machine gun conversion device, resist/obstruct a peace officer, driving while license suspended and aggravated fleeing.

