Heartland Votes

Guns, machine gun conversion device, drugs seized in traffic stop

Marion, Ill. Police officer Turk shows the guns and ammunition seized during a traffic stop...
Marion, Ill. Police officer Turk shows the guns and ammunition seized during a traffic stop early Monday morning, June 5. Police said one of the firearms was capable of fully automatic gunfire.(Source: Marion Police Department/Facebook)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Drugs, guns and a machine gun conversion device were seized during a traffic stop early Monday morning, June 5.

According to Marion, Illinois Police, an officer noticed a driver traveling in an erratic manner an attempted to stop the vehicle.

Police said the driver tried to take off, but they were stopped.

Officers then searched the vehicle and reported finding narcotics and multiple guns.

During an inspection of the guns, police said they discovered one of the firearms was capable of fully automatic gunfire.

The driver was arrested on pending formal charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon with machine gun conversion device, resist/obstruct a peace officer, driving while license suspended and aggravated fleeing.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the child was found safe with his mother, and...
11-month-old boy from Stoddard Co. found safe; Endangered Person Advisory canceled
Four people were killed near Aurora, Missouri, Saturday when a car crossed the center lane and...
51-year-old woman charged in crash that killed 4 motorcyclists
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle in Iron County on Sunday...
Mo. man killed, passenger injured in Iron County motorcycle crash
The suspect involved in a standoff in Metropolis, Illinois has surrendered peacefully.
Standoff in Metropolis, Ill. ends peacefully; suspect surrenders

Latest News

Michael Tisius, who was convicted of a double murder in 2000, is scheduled to die by lethal...
Governor says Missouri will execute Michael Tisius on Tuesday
A man was arrested after a short chase in Caruthersville on Monday, June 5.
Man arrested after short chase in Caruthersville
Drone 12 view of Broadway Theatre renovations
Inside look at Broadway Theatre renovations
Bianca Moe Shon Drummond, 27 of Dexter, was arrested on assault and gun charges in Stoddard...
Woman arrested on assault, gun charges