First Alert: Warm, dry, hazy conditions continue

(KFVS) - Smoke from wildfires in Canada will continue to keep our skies hazy and smoky for the next day or so. The smell of smoke is possible this morning.

Warm and dry conditions continue today with afternoon highs near 90 degrees.

Humidity levels will be moderate.

A few showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible Wednesday afternoon as a weak cold front moves into the Heartland.

Rain chances are about 30 percent. There is a better chance for rain over the weekend.

Behind the cold front, it will be mostly clear with cool nights and mild sunny days.

A strong weather system will move into the Heartland on Sunday. This will bring a better chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

This looks to be our best chance of significant rain in about a month.

