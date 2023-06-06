Heartland Votes

First Alert: Warm, dry, hazy conditions continue

Smoke from wildfires in Canada will continue to keep our skies hazy and smoky for the next day...
Smoke from wildfires in Canada will continue to keep our skies hazy and smoky for the next day or so.(Source: William Foeste/Cnews)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 3:47 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Smoke from wildfires in Canada will continue to keep our skies hazy and smoky for the next day or so. The smell of smoke is possible this morning.

Warm and dry conditions continue today with afternoon highs near 90 degrees.

Humidity levels will be moderate.

A few showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible Wednesday afternoon as a weak cold front moves into the Heartland.

Rain chances are about 30 percent. There is a better chance for rain over the weekend.

Behind the cold front, it will be mostly clear with cool nights and mild sunny days.

A strong weather system will move into the Heartland on Sunday. This will bring a better chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

This looks to be our best chance of significant rain in about a month.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the child was found safe with his mother, and...
11-month-old boy from Stoddard Co. found safe; Endangered Person Advisory canceled
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Four people were killed near Aurora, Missouri, Saturday when a car crossed the center lane and...
51-year-old woman charged in crash that killed 4 motorcyclists
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle in Iron County on Sunday...
Mo. man killed, passenger injured in Iron County motorcycle crash
The suspect involved in a standoff in Metropolis, Illinois has surrendered peacefully.
Standoff in Metropolis, Ill. ends peacefully; suspect surrenders

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Tuesday Morning Outlook
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Hazy skies and warm temperatures
Dry conditions continue across the Heartland tonight but those skies are quite hazy.
First Alert: Dry, warm conditions continue; skies hazy from wildfire smoke in Canada
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Starting the work week off with dry and warm conditions