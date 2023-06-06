First Alert Tuesday Morning Outlook

Smoke from wildfires in Canada will continue to keep our skies hazy and smoky for the next day or so. Some of that smoke may make it to the surface at times, so some of us may be able to smell some smoke this morning. Otherwise it will continue to be warm and dry today…with afternoon highs of about 85 to 90 but only moderate humidity levels. On Wednesday a weak cold front will approach from the north with clouds and a few showers and isolated thunderstorms. We’ve raised rain chances from about 20% to 30% but overall coverage and amounts are expected to be meager…with a better system on the way for the weekend.

Behind a Wednesday evening old front we’ll have unusually strong northerly flow for a couple of days, thanks to a big upper low over New England. This will keep our weather mostly clear and unusually pleasant with cool nights and mild sunny days. On Sunday a strong weather system will finally move in from the northwest, with a better chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. This looks like our best chance of significant rain in about a month.

