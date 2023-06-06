Heartland Votes

Crews begin demolition on former Thorngate factory building

By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews began the process of tearing down what was once the Thorngate factory building on Tuesday, June 6.

The building will eventually become an indoor pickleball facility, as well as a place to store and display vehicles.

New facility for pickleball, car storage coming to Cape Girardeau

We talked with Jeff Brune who told us how excited he is about the whole process.

“Myself and the other partners, we come all the time during the day just to see it because it’s been a dream for a while and we’re just really excited that everything is underway and we’re excited what the whole project is going to end up looking like and this is just the first phase for that and it’s exciting,” he said. “It’s just going to be great for this part of town and for the city, it’s just going to be a nice little economic hub right in the middle of town.”

After the demolition is finished, they are going to focus on the inside.

