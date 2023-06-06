Heartland Votes

City of Marion, Ill. holds car seat safety event

The city of Marion is holding a community event for those that have small children and car seats.
By Heartland News
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The city of Marion is holding a community event for those that have small children and car seats.

The community car seat check event will be held on June 9 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Marion Texas Roadhouse on West DeYoung Street.

The purpose of the event is for car seat safety technicians to provide parents with an opportunity to learn about child passenger safety and get their car seats checked.

They ask that you bring the child who will be riding in the seat, the vehicle manual and the car seat instructions if you plan on attending.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

