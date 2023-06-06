Carpenters for Christ to construct new Junction, Ill. church building

JUNCTION, Ill. (KFVS) - On Friday, June 9, around 120 men from across America will join together in Junction, Illinois, to begin construction of the new building for Junction General Baptist Church.

According to spokesperson Roy Biggerstaff, the original building was lost to a fire a year ago after being struck by lightning.

The group, Carpenters for Christ, will be led by leaders from Eastern Hills Baptist Church in Montgomery, Alabama. According to Biggerstaff, this will be their 38th project.

Each year the group accepts one project to build church buildings.

Carpenters for Christ is made up of men who choose “to pay to work for the Lord,” according to Biggerstaff.

They will build an approximately 6300 square foot church in only one week. The group will build it out enough so the church can finish it.

