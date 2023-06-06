Heartland Votes

Carpenters for Christ to construct new Junction, Ill. church building

On Friday, June 9, around 120 men from across America will join together in Junction, Illinois,...
On Friday, June 9, around 120 men from across America will join together in Junction, Illinois, to begin construction of the new building for Junction General Baptist Church. (Source: pexels.com)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNCTION, Ill. (KFVS) - On Friday, June 9, around 120 men from across America will join together in Junction, Illinois, to begin construction of the new building for Junction General Baptist Church.

According to spokesperson Roy Biggerstaff, the original building was lost to a fire a year ago after being struck by lightning.

The group, Carpenters for Christ, will be led by leaders from Eastern Hills Baptist Church in Montgomery, Alabama. According to Biggerstaff, this will be their 38th project. 

Each year the group accepts one project to build church buildings.

Carpenters for Christ is made up of men who choose “to pay to work for the Lord,” according to Biggerstaff.

They will build an approximately 6300 square foot church in only one week. The group will build it out enough so the church can finish it.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aurora multi-fatal crash
Four dead in Missouri after car hits several motorcycles
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the child was found safe with his mother, and...
11-month-old boy from Stoddard Co. found safe; Endangered Person Advisory canceled
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle in Iron County on Sunday...
Mo. man killed, passenger injured in Iron County motorcycle crash
Four people were killed near Aurora, Missouri, Saturday when a car crossed the center lane and...
51-year-old woman charged in crash that killed 4 motorcyclists
A Perryville man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Sunday night, June 4.
Motorcyclist killed in Perry County, Mo. crash

Latest News

Ill. Comptroller Susana Mendoza visited a community garden on the grounds of the Choate Mental...
Produce from community garden donated to southern Ill. food pantries
Police say it's important for drivers and riders to be aware of their surroundings because...
Cape Girardeau police remind motorcyclists, drivers about road safety
Interstate Tire Pros Auto Service will host the second annual Take Me Out to the Car Show,...
2nd annual Take Me Out to the Car Show returns to Marion
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects