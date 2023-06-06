Cape Girardeau city leaders proclaim June LGBTQ+ Pride Month

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s a first for Cape Girardeau. The city is now officially recognizing the month of June as LGBTQ+ Pride Month.

According to the city council, they say it’s important for people in our community, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity to feel valued, safe, empowered and included.

Activists say this is a monumental moment.

“It was unexpected to get a proclamation, that was very unexpected, but that gives our community, at least a sign that we are moving in the right direction so thank you,” said Dr. Shannon Cubria Farris.

The proclamation was made during the Cape Girardeau City Council meeting on Monday, June 5.

